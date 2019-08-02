Peterborough United secretary explains the ‘homegrown’ and ‘club developed’ players rules

Peterborough United secretary Liz Elsom has sent the regulations regarding ‘homegrown’ and ‘club developed’ players to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Posh have to name at least one ‘club developed player’ on their teamsheet for all League One games this season as per the following regulations:

‘Subject to Regulation 33.11, each club shall be required to nominate at least one Club Developed Player on their teamsheet of players for all League competition matches (including play-off matches). Where any club does not name a Club Developed Player on the teamsheet, that Club will only be permitted to name up to six substitutes on that teamsheet (rather than seven as permitted by regulation 33.4).

‘The only exception to the requirement to name a Club Developed Player is where your Club has sold two or more Club Developed Players and both of those Players are still under 24, and remain registered for Clubs in the same or higher divisions (see Regulation 33.12).

‘The Club Developed players list has been formulated utilising the following criteria:

A Club Developed Player means a Player who has been registered with the relevant Club for a minimum of 12 months prior to the end of his U19 season (U19 season is deemed to conclude on August 31st as per the Youth Development Rule 2).

A 12 month registration period can be constituted of multiple registration periods (e.g. a player leaves after 6 months and then returns for another 6 month period).

A player is classed as a CDP if he has been registered for the required 12 months before U19, left the club and then returned back for another spell at the same club.

Development time for players on loan is allocated to the parent Club (not the Club to which the player is loaned). This is consistent with the approach for Academy Productivity and the ethos of the Club Developed Player initiative of encouraging development of each Clubs own players.

A player could be a Club Developed Player for more than one Club if he has been registered for the required time at more than one Club.

Registration Types included to calculate registration duration are - Academy, Scholarship, Contract, Contract (Multiplicity), Contract (Monthly), Contract (Mthly Ext) and Contract (Weekly).’

Posh have to name at least seven ‘home grown players’ on the teamsheet for every Football League competition match as per the following regulations.

‘Home Grown Players. Each Club shall be required to nominate a minimum of seven Home Grown Players on their Team Sheet of Players for all League Competition Matches (including Play Off Matches).

Guidance: Home Grown – Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup matches are exempt from the Home Grown quota.

‘Home Grown Player’ shall mean a Player who irrespective of his nationality or age, has been registered with his current Club; and/or a Club and/or any other football club affiliated to the Football Association or the Football Association of Wales, for a period, continuous or not of three Seasons or 36 months prior to his 21st birthday (or the end of the Season during which he turns 21).

For the purposes of this definition of Home Grown Player only, a Season will be deemed to commence on the date on which the Summer Transfer Window in that Season closes (including the Extended Period) and expire on the date of the final League Match of the Season.

A Player who was at all times registered with a Club (or club) affiliated to the Football Association of Wales shall be treated as having been registered with a Club (or club) affiliated to The Football Association, and vice versa.