Peterborough have sold just over 700 season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign (March 13).

The tickets have been on sale since February 20.

Posh have also sold five ‘premium’ season tickets at £1,600 apiece which guarantees a ticket for all away games as well as other benefits.

The first discount period runs until the end of March.

Posh had around 3,500 season ticket holders for the current campaign.