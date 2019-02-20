Peterborough United season ticket prices for the 2019-20 season range from £0 to £1600!

Have your say

Free season tickets are available at Peterborough United for the first time in six years.

Under 12s will be given a season ticket in any of the three grandstands at the ABAX Stadium for nothing provided they are ordered alongside an adult, senior or under 22 season ticket.

Posh fans in good voice.

Posh scrapped free season tickets for under 10s in the club’s family stand after the 2013-14 season.

Posh have implemented other changes compared to last season, notably one fewer discount period and categorising seniors as over 65s rather than over 60s.

To soften the blow for the oldest Posh fans, those who purchased a senior ticket this year (as an over 60) can still purchase a senior ticket next season even if they aren’t 65.

Initial prices on season tickets have risen by £20 in most categories, but by the end of the first discount period on March 31 prices are the same as last year.

Full price kicks in on May 1 (April 1 last year) when prices are again £20 higher than last year.

The free tickets for under 12s are an extension of the popular primary schools initiative which has seen thousands of schoolchildren gain free admission to selected home matches.

The club are promoting both initiatives as #AUnitedCity .

The club press release announcing season ticket prices, which will stand no matter what division Posh are in, read: “We are running discounted periods when you can get £50 or £30 off the full price of a season ticket which comes into effect on May 1.

“In order to bring Posh in line with other Football League clubs and national discount schemes we will be amending our senior age bracket from 60 years to 65 years.

“Before this change commences we will honour the senior discount for those aged 60-64 for the 2019-20 season.”

Posh are again offering a platinum package which gives tickets for all 46 League games, all cup matches, any games at Wembley, coach travel to away games, the home and away kit, home matchday programme, home food and drinks vouchers and an £80 club cash bonus.

The cost is £1600 (adults), £1300 (seniors), £800 (under 18s). Posh sold a handful at full price last season.

The cost of all season tickets can again be spread over four or 10 months. Further information from www.theposhtickets.com.

Season tickets are on sale now from www.theposhtickets.com, in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office or by phone to 01733 865764.

Current season tickets will be reserved until March 31.

New season ticket cards will be issued to all season ticket holders for next season.

Matchday admission prices will be announced in due course.

2019-20 Season ticket pricing

Main Stand, BGL Family Stand, Motorpoint Stand.

Category up to March 31 up to April 30 from May 1

Adult £399 £419 £449

Seniors Over 65 £299 £319 £349

Under 22 £239 £259 £289

Under 18 £99 £119 £149

Under 12 Free Free Free

Weston Homes London Road terrace

Adult £319 £339 £369

Seniors Over 65 £229 £249 £279

Under 22 £169 £189 £219

Under 18 £89 £109 £139

Caroline Hand Executive Suite

Adult £699 £719 £759

Seniors Over 65 £509 £529 £569

Under 22 £509 £529 £569

Full information can be found at www.theposhtickets.com