Peterborough United’s youth team can gain inspiration from Barker and Burrows

Peterborough United’s youth team for 2019-20 will be inspired by Kyle Barker and Harrison Burrows.

The pair signed pro contracts in the summer and have hit the ground running in the club’s pre-season friendlies.

New Head of Posh Academy Kieran Scarff (centre) with the under 18 management team of Simon Davies (left) and Matthew Etherington (right)>

It’s proof of a clear pathway from the Academy to the first-team squad.

Posh under 18 manager Matthew Etherington said: “I’ve noticed many of the second years have come back to work absolutely buzzing this summer. They’ve seen what they need to do because of what Kyle achieved.

“The youth team had one of their best seasons for a long time last season and only Kyle from the second years was taken on.

“We’ve got a lot of good players again and they can see a clear pathway to a first team who are managed by a man who will give tham a chance if they’re good enough.

“But it won’t just happen. The lads need to conduct themselves professionally and respectfully all year. They must be confident without being arrogant.

“They will get called into training sessions with the first team when they will get the chance to impress the senior staff. It’s up to them then.”

The Posh youth team has been in friendly action this summer with the highlight being an excellent 3-0 win over West Ham’s Academy side. They also beat an adult Cornish team 3-1 when striker Brad Rolt claimed a hat-trick.

Etherington has a new boss for this season.

Nick Sheppard has left his Head of Academy role to join a higher-level club and been replaced by Kieran Scarff