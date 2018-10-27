Peterborough United’s wingers were wonderful

Two vastly different Peterborough United wingers shared the Peterborough Telegraph’s man-of-the-match award today (October 27).

Dazzling speed merchant Siriki Dembele and Joe Ward, an industrious, rapidly improving performer, both capped outstanding displays at Burton with goals in a 2-1 win.

Tyler Denton of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at full-time at Burton (photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com).

Ward also assisted on Dembele’s goal.

Credit also to the Posh back four and goalkeeper who played superbly as Burton piled on the pressure in the latter stages.

Aaron Chapman: One his best Posh displays. Commanding in his penalty area and made a couple of fine late saves to keep Posh in front 7.5

Jason Naismith: The chances Burton did create came from the right-back’s side of the pitch, but he was also strong at times and he surged forward impressively on occasion in the first half 7

Tyler Denton: His first Football League start for Posh was most encouraging. Defended well, good on the ball and linked up well down the left with Dembele. He’s quick and he read danger well enough to make some fine interceptions 8

Rhys Bennett: Rock solid under the high ball and strong in the tackle. Posh had to defend many crosses towards the end and the centre-backs didn’t miss any of them 8

Ryan Tafazolli: He often wins praise for his aerial dominance at the back because his expert positioning enables him to get in the right place very early during opposition attacks 8

Alex Woodyard: A typically combative game in front of the back four. Can’t recall him missing many tackles 7

Louis Reed: Showed another side to his game after his passing exhibition against Fleetwood. He’s not the biggest, but he didn’t shirk any challenges and often came away with the ball 7

Joe Ward: A well-struck goal (never mind the deflection) and a superb assist for Dembele’s goal made the hard-working winger a strong candidate for man-of-the-match 8.5

Siriki Dembele: Looked back to his lively best. His pace and trickery was a handful for Burton all afternoon, but he used the ball better than in recent games. Deserved his well-taken goal and also struck a post 8.5

Ivan Toney: Competed well, and defended set-pieces well, but the ball stopped sticking to him in the second-half which helped invite pressure. Played far too deep after Burton pulled a goal back 6

Matt Godden: Surpised he was taken off before Toney as his extra pace and well-timed runs were stretching the defence. Worked hard and unlucky to have a terrific strike at goal ruled out for a foul in the first half 6.5

Substitutes Jamie Walker: (for Godden, 65 mins).

Jason Cummings: (for Toney, 87 mins)

Mark O’Hara: (for Dembele, 90 + 1 min)

Marcus Maddison: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Darren Lyon: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).