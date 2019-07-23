Peterborough United’s team selection plans for the opening day of the Football League are about to become clearer

Have your say

Peterborough United fans might get a clearer indication of manager Darren Ferguson’s team selection plans over the next two days.

It’s likely to be the probable back-up boys playing in tonight’s friendly at Bedford (July 23, 7.30pm) with the first-team favourites travelling to Championship side Reading tomorrow (July 24, 4pm kick off).

Aaron Chapman.

Conor O’Malley and transfer-listed Aaron Chapman are expected to play 45 minutes apiece tonight with Christy Pym playing 90 minutes at Reading.

Others expected to play this evening are Rhys Bennett, Matty Stevens, George Cooper, Mark O’Hara and Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Marcus Maddison and George Boyd will play part of the Reading game when Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney should also be involved.

Striker Matt Godden is likely to miss both games with a niggle, but left-back Dan Butler, who missed Saturday’s win at Barnet, is due back for the Reading game.

Admission tonight is £10 adults with concession prices between £4 and £7. Bedford play at ‘The Eyrie Stadium’. The postcode is MK44 3SB.

Posh are playing Reading at the Madejski Stadium. Admission is free. The postcode is RG2 0FL.