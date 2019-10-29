Posh have had plenty to celebrate this season.

Peterborough United’s strong start to the season is reflected in some impressive stats

Peterborough United have racked up some impressive stats in the first third of the League One season.

The fabulous front three are prominent, obviously...

Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison scored 30 goals between them by the end of October. At their current rate they will end up with 90 between them!

1. Goals galore

Of the 27 shots at goal taken by Mo Eisa, 19 have been on target, a remarkable 70%. Marcus Forss of Wimbledon is currently shooting at 83% accuracy.

2. Lethal striker

Ivan Toney has taken 51 shots on goal in 15 League One games, way more than anyone else in the division. Marcus Maddison is clear in second with 40 shots.

3. Greedy boy!

Surprisingly Marcus Maddison is 'only' second in the goal assist charts with six. Liam Feeney of Blackpool leads the way with seven.

4. A new assist king?

