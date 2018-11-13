Peterborough United’s stand-in skipper excelled and there was a promising first-team debut for a defender

Stand-in skipper Rhys Bennett was the dominant performer as Peterborough United beat Luton Town 2-1 in a Checkatrade Trophy tie at the ABAX Stadium tonight (November 13).

Bennett was the only player who started Saturday’s FA Cup win at Bromley to start tonight.

Posh midfielder Louis Reed chases Luton's Alan McCormack. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Experienced centre-back Sebastien Bassong delivered a strong debut alongside Bennett at the heart of the Posh back four.

Ratings key: 10-Perfect, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Conor O’Malley: Played really well before and after one horrible howler which let Luton back into the game. Two excellent second half saves in quick succession before a powerful cross slipped through his hands and into the net. His kicking was indifferent 6.5

Darren Lyon: He looks a solid, reliable right-back who scampers up and down the flank making few errors. Did a solid defensive job on the dangerous Jorge Grant 6.5

Posh goalscorer Colin Daniel in action against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Colin Daniel: His first Posh goal was well-taken after the full-back had made a very positive run into the penalty area. His defending was rock solid in the main 7

Rhys Bennett; Skipper for the night and he delivered a commanding, dominant display. Strong in the air and unbeatable on the deck. He nursed Bassong through the final stages 8.5

Sebastien Bassong; His calmness on the ball under pressure from opponents stood out. He clearly enjoyed trying to play out from the back. Just occasionally caught flatfooted when defending and looked understandably weary towards the end 6.5

Louis Reed; His tenacity in the tackle made sure midfield dynamo Alex Woodyard wasn’t missed too much. He usually used the ball wisely and accurately as well 7

Callum Cooke: Fizzed one 25 yarder just over the bar. Worked hard, but rarely threatened to create much 6

Marcus Maddison: Kept following quiet spells with classy moments. Set up the first goal and created other half chances. Good to see him tracking back and making tackles because he won’t play for Steve Evans until that becomes the norm 7

Siriki Dembele: Received some rough treatment from Luton defenders who probably remember how good he was against them in the League One match in August. Looked sharp at times, but wasteful at other times 6

Jamie Walker: It’s very frustrating to see such a smooth runner with the ball struggle to get involved 6

Ivan Toney: Superb goal direct from a free kick and strong nuisanace value in the first-half. Couldn’t get into the game after the break 6.5

Substitutes

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (for Dembele, 74 mins).

Mark O’Hara (for Cooke, 86 mins).

George Cooper (for Maddison, 89 mins).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Matt Godden: (not used).

Jason Cummings: (not used).

Jason Naismith: (not used).