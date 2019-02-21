Peterborough United’s sole goal now is to seek back-to-back League One wins for the first time since October

Relief was the emotion that tore through the Peterborough United dressing room after last Saturday’s vital League One win at Oxford.

But joy will only follow when Posh have strung a few wins together and firmly re-established themselves as strong promotion contenders.

Ben White on his Posh debut at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

The sole goal now according to impressive on-loan defender Ben White is to beat Shrewsbury at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (February 23) and seal back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since Fleetwood and Burton were both beaten at the end of October.

“We needed that win at Oxford badly,” White admitted.

“It was a battle and a tough game, but the three points were all that mattered although the feeling in the dressing room was one of relief more than anything else.

“We have been on a bad run, but now we have the chance to build on something. We need to keep winning and get ourselves back in the top six as soon as possible.”

Posh could climb back into a play-off place on Saturday if they beat Shrewsbury and Doncaster lose their lunchtime derby at Scunthorpe. Doncaster then play one of their two games in hand at Shrewsbury on Tuesday (February 26).

White seems set to play a big part in the final push for promotion as he’s been the one constant in an ever-changing back four.

Steve Evans brought the 21 year-old to the club from Brighton last month, but new manager Ferguson appears to be a big fan.

“I’m lucky really,” White added. “A change of manager doesn’t always work in a player’s favour, but the new gaffer appears to like me. He wants me to play out from the back which is how I want to play.

“I’ve played at the back with Rhys Bennett, Josh Knight and Ryan Tafazolli now. They’re all good players and I’ve been comfortable with them all.”

Tafazolli is expected to start against Shrewsbury as Knight is likely to miss out because of injury, while on-loan Leeds left-back Tyler Denton will replace Daniel Lafferty if he fails to recover from a hamstring strain.

“Ben White looks a good player,” Ferguson stated. “It was touch and go whether I played Knight or Tafazolli with him last week. I went with Josh as I felt he would be more comfortable bringing the ball out of defence against a team who play with one striker.

“But Ryan was excellent when he came on. He squeezed the play well and as he’s left-footed he gives us good balance.”