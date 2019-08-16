Peterborough United’s slow start has pleased many, but Fergie is keeping the faith ahead of a huge game, Maddison and Tasdemir fit, but will Gwion return with Ipswich?

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson reckons the rest of League One will be delighted with his club’s slow start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Posh have followed two League One defeats with a first round exit from the Carabao Cup. It’s not the way many experts expected the season to begin for Ferguson’s men.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson remains confident despite a poor start.

Sky Bet now have Posh at 18/1 to win League One compared to 11/1 two weeks ago.

And things are not about to get any easier for Posh as they host third favourites Ipswich Town at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (August 23, 3pm).

The Tractor Boys are bringing 4,000 fans to the game. It’s their first season in the third tier of English football since 1957.

Ferguson has been boosted by the availability of both Marcus Maddison and Serhat Tasdemir. Maddison missed the Tuesday game at Oxford, while Tasdemire was taken off late on, but only with cramp rather than the suspected calf muscle injury.

Former Posh star Gwion Edwards is now at Ipswich.

“I’m sure lots of clubs are delighted with the way we have started,” Ferguson stated. “They would have seen the calibre of signing we had been making in the summer and expected us to be strong contenders this season.

“We still will be in my opinion. We just need one win to get us going and hopefully it will come tomorrow.

“Ipswich will be strong and they will be backed by a big support, but there were signs in the last game of us finding some form.

“We just have to keep the faith and stick together. That’s what I told the players after the cup game at Oxford.

“There are things we still need to improve on, but we have identified the problems and we will solve them.

“I believe in this group. It’s just taking a bit longer to get them playing well together than we anticipated.

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the results as lose three games on the bounce at any stage is disappointing.

“And after analysing the three games we’ve played it’s not hard to see that the goals we’ve conceded have all been avoidable. I saw some good signs on Tuesday, added to the second half against Oxford on the Saturday and we’ve just got make sure we keep progressing. We have got different ways of playing in terms of formations and shapes.

“Marcus Maddison is available for selection so he comes back into the squad. Serhat Tasdemir suffered with bad cramp rather than a pull in his calf so he should be okay. We have options in terms of what we can do.

“Ipswich getting relegated obviously means they’re one of the bigger clubs in the league. Come the end of the season they’ll probably be one of the teams up there. They have a very experienced manager and have started the season well. It’s going to be a test for us. These are the games that I look forward to and the players want to play in.

“It will be a good atmosphere I am sure. It is similar to when we faced Sunderland at home last season. We are looking forward to it.”

Former Posh player Gwion Edwards has missed the first two League One games because of injury. He did play in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Luton Town though.