Peterborough United’s Saturday task is no easier despite Bristol Rovers losing their manager

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson doesn’t believe his side’s Saturday (December 21) task has become any easier despite the shock departure of Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan to Mansfield Town yesterday.

Coughlan stunned Rovers after swapping the team in fourth place in League One for the team currently 18th in League Two.

Coughlan made the switch to be nearer his Sheffield home, but there were also suggestions he was concerned Rovers wouldn’t make the necessary investment to keep a surprise promotion push going.

Former Colchester and Cambridge United manager Joe Dunne acted as caretaker-manager in the FA Cup win at Plymouth last night (December 17), but he is expected to join Coughlan at Mansfield.

“I suppose it can’t be terrible for us,” Ferguson stated. “But who really knows how players will react?

“It’s still the same playing squad playing in the same away that has brought them a lot of success this season so it will still be a very tough game.

“It was a surprise to see Graham leave, but he’s entitled to make that decision and good luck to him.”

Former Luton Town and Stoke City manager Nathan Jones is understood to have rejected the chance to replace Coughlan, but ex-Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom is believed to be interested.