Peterborough United’s record signing Mo Eisa predicts a successful strike partnership with Ivan Toney this season as a strong side heads to Grimsby

Peterborough United’s record signing Mo Eisa predicts a goal-laden strike partnership with Ivan Toney this season.

The pair have hit it off since Eis arrived in a deal worth £1.3 million from Bristol City this summer.

Posh striker Mo Eisa in action at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Eisa has scored four goals in friendlies, two fewer than Toney, and both are expected to get the chance to improve those records by starting tomorrow’s friendly at League Two side Grimsby Town (July 27, 3pm).

Posh are expected to field a strong side, similar to the one that lost at Championship side Reading on Wednesday, as they complete preparations for the start of the League One season on August 3.

Most players will play 90 minutes apart from Marcus Maddison who is set for an hour. George Boyd might get 75 minutes, but forward Matt Godden is expected to miss the match because of a niggle. Godden might play in the final friendly of the season at Deeping Rangers on Monday (July 29).

“I’ve settled in really quickly,” Eisa said. “And I feel I already have a connection with Ivan.

“It’s nice to have scored a few goals already. The things we’ve been working on in training have paid off and I’m confident me and Ivan will have a good season together. It’s not just us though Matty Godden and Siriki Dembele have goals in them.

“I’m pleased to have scored some different types of goal already and the side looks strong. We could easily beaten a Championship side this week.”

Admission tomorrow is £12 for adults and £6 for concessions.