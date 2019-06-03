Peterborough United’s record signing does not represent a financial gamble says Barry Fry

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry insists the club have not taken a financial gamble by splashing a club record fee on Bristol City striker Mo Eisa.

Eisa (24) hasn’t scored a first-team goal since April 2018 after ‘wasting’ a season in the Championship with City.

City beat Posh to Eisa after the speedy striker scored 25 goals in 50 matches for Cheltenham Town in the 2017-18 season. His £1,5 million move to Ashton Gate didn’t work out as injury and the form of the other City forwards restricted Eisa to one start in an EFl Cup tie and five substitute appearances in the Championship.

That didn’t deter Posh from spending at least £1.3 million on their number one summer target.

“I don’t see it as a gamble at all,” Fry said. “He tore us apart in a pre-season friendly two summers ago and we have kept tabs on him since then. We tried to buy him last summer and we advised him he’d be better off with us, but he wanted to try the Championship.

“He’s wasted his time there as it happens and we are delighted to get him. We are all convinced he will be a big hit for us. He’s quick for a start and that’s something we lacked up front last season.

“It might seem a lot of money, but it’s not a risk as far as I’m concerned.”

Eisa’s arrival doesn’t mean Posh will seel either Ivan Toney or Matt Godden. Fry confirmed Posh have rejected bids from two League One clubs for Godden.

Fry has not received a bid for any of the five transfer-listed Posh players, Matt Stevens, Aaron Chapman, Mark O’Hara, Callum Cooke or Isaac Buckley-Ricketts. Goalkeeper Chapman has been linked wuth League Two side Scunthorpe.

Fry dismissed reports that Posh were interested in signing out-of-contract Walsall right-back Nicky Devlin.