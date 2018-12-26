Peterborough United’s recipe for poor form

Peterborough United don’t look like keeping a clean sheet and they have lost their touch in front of goal.

That’s a recipe for poor results and one duly arrived at Oakwell today (December 26) as Barnsley won by a comfortable 2-0 margin.

Posh striker Ivan Toney with Barnsley's Kenny Dougall. A clash between these players caused great controversy. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh changed shape to a 4-2-3-1 formation for this game and central defender Ryan Tafazolli was the pick of a team whose slow slide down the League One table continued.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Conor O’Malley: Blameless for the goals, handled the long shots at his goal well, one good stop from a close range shot and one fine sliding save late on. His kicking was indifferent through 6.5

Jason Naismith: Played on the right hand side of a back three and his side of the defence was the more solid. Limped off midway through the second-half 6.5

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli with Barnsley's Cameron McGeehan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Rhys Bennett: Her backed off to much for the opening goal and allowed a dangerous cross to enter the six yard box as a result. Doesn’t look happy playing on the left side of a back two or three 6

Ryan Tafazolli: Held the defence together admirably. Won some big headers, made some decent interceptions. One poor clearance led to a half decent Barnsley chance 7

Colin Daniel: Seems ot find it hard work getting up and down the pitch. Not having much of an impact in either part of his role 5

Joe Ward: Worked as hard as usual up and down the right flank when playing as a wing-back. Played left back for the final part of the game which doesn’t suit 5.5

Alex Woodyard: Should have offered more protection to the defence than he did in this game. Tends to drop even deeper than necessary without affecting the play. No sign of him passing the ball with any great intent 5

Mark O’Hara: Good workrate throughout. Might have been fouled inside the area early on, but, apart from set-pieces he was hardly seen in the opposition box again. Lost his man for the opening Barnsley goal 5.5

Marcus Maddison: Looked bright in the opening quarter on the rare occasion he was given the ball, but faded disappointingly after creating a great chance for Godden with a cute cross. Blamed by the manager for losing possession in the build up to the second Barnsley goal 5

Ivan Toney: He puts himself about and forced a couple of defensive errors as a result. He set Godden up for a good chance to get Posh back in the game and was then ludicrously cautioned for simulation when a defender should have been punished for hauling him down on his way to goal 6

Matt Godden: The top scorer keeps getting into good scoring positions, but he can’t buy a finish. Missed a headed opportunity in the first-half and then a shooting chance after Toney’s set-up 5.5

Substitutes

Jason Cummings: (for Godden, 56 minutes)

Siriki Dembele: (for Daniel, 56 mins).

Darren Lyon: (for Naismith, 68 mins)

Matty Stevens: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).