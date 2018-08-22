Peterborough United’s real heroes were found in the centre of the defence

Rhys Bennett and Ryan Tafazolli were superb in the heart of the Peterborough United defence at Charlton tonight (August 21).

They were the star men in a very strong Posh team display, one which led to a 1-0 win, a fourth League One success on the spin and a position at the top of the table.

Posh winger Siriki Dembele was clean through when he sawthis scoring opportunity saved. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Match ratings key: 10=Perfection, 9=outstanding, 8=very good, 7=good, 6=average, 5=poor, 4=stinker.

Aaron Chapman: Took the pressure off his defenders with some fine catches. Judged the deptartures from his line very well. So well protected he was forced into very few saves. 7

Jason Naismith: He’s the most powerful right-back seen at Posh for many a year. Almost impossible to get past and he was strong and committed in the penalty area at the Valley 8

Colin Daniel: Stuck to his task impressively. Defended the back post well, making several key headed clearances. Also burst forward on occasion and sent one second-half shot whistling past a post 7.5

Rhys Bennett: Simply outstanding. Hardly put a foot wrong all night. Took up good positions, cleared his lines well and generally reacted well to danger. Hit the bar from a corner also 9

Ryan Tafazolli: Not far behind his central defensive partner. He was in imperious form again, particularly in the air. Defends his own penalty area most convincingly 8

Alex Woodyard: Excellent in front of the back four, making numerous interceptions and tackles. He keeps his passing simple and there is nothing wrong with that 7

Mark O’Hara: Put in a fine shift, shuttling from one end of the pitch without complaint. Not seen on the ball much, but worked hard for the team 6.5

Siriki Dembele: Lively first-half which forced Charlton players to rough him up a bit. Slowed down second half, but was a still a threat. Missed a one-on-one opportunty and substituted before the goal 7

Joe Ward: A quiet display, but one that also featured a couple of quality crosses. Sacrificed on the hour mark 6.5

Matt Godden: Busy first period when his movement was decent. Game rather passed him by in the second half and he was taken off with half an hour to play 6

Jason Cummings: Some terrific touches including one to set Maddison away to deliver the match-winning cross. It led to a penalty which the coolest player on the pitch converted 7

Substitutes

Marcus Maddison: (for Ward, 61 mins).

Ivan Toney: (for Godden, 61 mins).

George Cooper: (for Dembele, 83 mins).

Louis Reed: (not used).

Callum Cooke: (not used).

Mark Tyler; (not used).

Josh Yorwerth: (not used).