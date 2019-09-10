Peterborough United’s proven winner is pushing for a starting place

Peterborough United full-back Nathan Thompson hopes he’s planted a seed of doubt in manager Darren Ferguson’s mind after his impressive full debut for the club.

The 28 year-old started his first game for Posh in last Tuesday’s 2-0 Leasing.com Trophy win at Northampton Town (September 3) replacing right-back Niall Mason from a line-up that had won their three previous competitive matches without conceding a goal.

Thompson has a proven League One pedigree having played for the attractive Swindon side that reached the 2015 play-off final and for Portsmouth who bowed out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage last season having won the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

“The manager made it very clear before the Northampton game that the Saturday side had been playing very well, but that he wanted us to plant seeds of doubt in his mind regarding selection,” Thompson said.

“And we played well. It’s not easy playing in front of empty stands, but no matter who’s in the team it’s important to keep momentum going and we did that.

“Winning the Trophy last season was one of the highlights of my career. Playing in front of 85,000 fans at Wembley was special.

“The tempo of the Northampton game wasn’t as quick as a League One match, but for me it was important to get minutes under my belt.

“I signed late so I’ve had a mini pre-season.

“It was good to be back playing in a competitive match. I like the way the team is set up with the midfield diamond as the full-backs have space to get forward and we are also encouraged to step inside and overload the midfield which is something we did at Swindon if not Portsmouth.

“There’s a really good feelgood factor spread around the whole squad and long may that continue.”

Thompson could feature in today’s (September 10) Under 23 fixture at home to Bristol Rovers.