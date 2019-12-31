Peterborough United’s promotion-winning 2011-11 squad deliver another dominant display in team of the decade poll

Have your say

The promotion-winning Peterborough United side from the 2010-11 season predictably dominated the team of the decade polls run by the Peterborough Telegraph for the fans.

Nine regulars from the squad managed by current boss Darren Ferguson that made an immediate return to the Championship by winning a play-off final 3-0 against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford topped their respective polls, all attracted close to 1,000 votes.

Lee Tomlin (left) and Craig Mackail-Smith made the Posh team of the decade chosen by the fans.

The gatecrashers were midfielder Paul Coutts and striker Dwight Gayle.

Midfield maestro Grant McCann (92%) polled best just ahead of right-back Mark Little (87%). Current star Marcus Maddison missed out in three positions.

Poll results:

Goalkeeper: Joe Lewis: 44%, Luke McGee: 30%, Jonathan Bond: 20%, Paul Jones: 6%

Right back: Mark Little 87%, Michael Smith: 6%, Craig Alcock: 5%, Liam Shephard: 2%

Left back: Tommy Rowe: 53%, Charlie Lee: 19%. Callum Elder: 15% Andrew Hughes: 13%

Centre back: Ryan Bennett: 74%, Michael Bostwick: 16%, Steven Taylor: 8%, Jack Baldwin: 2%

Centre back: Gaby Zakuani: 76%, Ryan Tafazolli: 15%, Michael Bostwick: 8%, Mark Beevers: 1%

Midfield: Paul Coutts: 29%, Michael Bostwick: 28%, George Thorne: 26%, Lee Frecklinton: 17%

Midfield: Grant McCann: 92%, George Thorne: 4%, Chris Forrester: 3%, Jack Payne: 1%

Number 10: Lee Tomlin: 56%, Marcus Maddison: 39%, Erhun Oztumer: 5%

Forward: Craig Mackail-Smith 56%, Britt Assombalonga: 23%, Marcus Maddison: 20%, Paul Taylor: 1%

Forward: Dwight Gayle: 45%, Ivan Toney: 25%, Aaron Mclean: 20%, Britt Assombalonga: 10%

Forward: George Boyd: 55%, Marcus Maddison: 25% Jack Marriott: 17%, Conor Washington: 3%