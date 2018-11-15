Peterborough United’s priority is clear as they battle on three fronts

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans won’t jeopardise a League One promotion push by chasing cup glory.

Posh have enjoyed a decent week with a 3-1 FA Cup win at National League Bromley followed by progress to the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 2-1 home win over Luton Town on Tuesday (November 13) despite making 10 changes to the starting line-up.

Posh boss Steve Evans.

Evans believes his side can reach Wembley in the Checkatrade and get through to the third round of the FA Cup, but he will remind his players the clear number one priority for the club is to win promotion back to the Championship.

Posh have been handed a home draw in the second round of the FA Cup against either League One basement dwellers Bradford City or National League Aldershot, probably on December 1. Posh also host Bradford in a League One match this Saturday (November 17).

The draw for the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy takes place tomorrow (November 16) live on TalkSPORT 2 (1pm) when Posh will either be drawn away to Exeter, Portsmouth, Cheltenham, Oxford, Cambridge United, Chelsea under 23s or Swansea under 23s.

“I love a cup run,” Evans admitted. “And would I love to take my local club to Wembley? You bet I would. The club have been there and won before and so have I. It’s a great day when you win and there is no doubt we have a squad strong enough to battle on more than one front, but the overwhelming priority for this club is to win promotion.

“That is firmly priority number one. The Checkatrade is priority number four, but it’s still a realistic target to reach the final even though I will keep chopping and changing the side.

“If we get a long trip in the next round of the Checkatrade I will take a strong starting line-up, but with plenty of youngsters on the bench.

“Our chairman said we had blown our chances in the Checkatrade by not winning a penalty shootout against Brighton so it was nice to prove him wrong, but he wants another day out Wembley and I would love to give it to him.

“I wanted the weakest team left in the competition at home in the second round of the FA Cup. That didn’t happen, but we’ll take the home draw and hopefully get through.

“It will be tricky if we end up playing Bradford twice in a fortnight, but we will manage.”