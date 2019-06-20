Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United's predicted league finish after League One fixture release

The fixtures for the 2019/20 season have been announced and predictions are already being made on where Peterborough United and their Championship rivals will finish.

Football analysis expert Ben Mayhew has used an average of bookmakers' odds to predict when each Championship team's tougher and easier fixtures fall and where they finish in the table come May 2020. Click and scroll through the pages to see the results...

1. Bury (24th)

2. Bolton Wanderers (23rd)

3. Accrington Stanley (22nd)

4. Wycombe Wanderers (21st)

