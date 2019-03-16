Peterborough United’s players were found wanting when fighting spirit was required

Several Peterborough United players looked sharp in the early stages of today’s 2-1 League One defeat against Coventry at the ABAX Stadium (March 16).

But when the need for some fighting spirit arrived after two Coventry goals in five minutes either side of half-time most of them were found wanting.

Matt Godden of Peterborough United gets away from Junior Brown and Dominic Hyam of Coventry City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

As usual Marcus Maddison looked the most likely supplier of something special, but defensive frailties undermined his efforts.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Conor O’Malley: He actually made three very good saves in the game and yet he never exudes an air of authority. Picked up a caution after a crazy dash out of his penalty area and crosses are a big problem for him 6

Jason Naismith: Looked defensively ropey for most of the game and didn’t get forward at all which is unusual. He made some bad defensive decisions and even struggled with the huge boot upfield 5

Daniel Lafferty of Peterborough United leaves the pitch dejected at full-time after Coventry's 2-1 win at the ABAX Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ben White: Played a big part in the crucial opening goal by giving the ball away and then failing to get back into a decent defensive position. Didn’t deal with a huge hoof forward for the second goal either 5

Daniel Lafferty: For most of the first-half the decision to play him as a left-sided centre-back looked a good one as he carried the ball forward comfortably and defended soundly, but he was all at sea like the rest of the defence in the second half. Should have defended the second goal better, but he claimed he was fouled 5.5

Joe Ward: Looked more positive at the start of the game and delivered a few good crosses into the area. His defending as a wing-back is sketchy though 6

Tyler Denton: Played as a wing-back and offered an attacking outlet in the first-half when a poor touch let him down on a couple of occasions. Taken off early in the second half as Posh chased the game 6

Louis Reed: Couldn’t control this game as he had the previous one at Wimbledon as better players gave him less time on the ball. Couldn’t cope defensively with Coventry’s midfield runners either. Claimed his first Posh goal late on with the help of a big deflection 5.5

Callum Cooke: Denied a cracking goal in the opening minute by an excellent save, but struggled physically and in possession until taken off at half-time 5

Marcus Maddison: Whipped in some great crosses, worked hard and tested the goalkeeper a couple of times from distance 7

Matt Godden: Ran hard all game, but lacks a yard of pace. Showed good control in the area at times, but couldn’t find a shot to beat an in-form goalkeeper. Linked up play well for the most part 6.5

Ivan Toney: The birthday boy started off well with some neat flicks and passes, but he soon reverted to trying to put defenders off rather than challenging for possession. Falling over when clean through on the hour mark summed up the rest of his day 5

Substitutes:

Kyle Dempsey: (for Cooke, 46 mins): A struggle apart from playing Toney through on the hour mark 5

Lee Tomlin: (for Denton, 55 mins); A couple of neat touches, but he’s struggling to make the impact he should 6

Aaron Chapman: (not used)

George Cooper: (not used).

Matty Stevens: (not used).

Rhys Bennett: (not used).

Alex Woodyard: (not used).