Peterborough United’s players outclassed by Luton Town after going down to 10 men

Peterborough United’s players were outclassed by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road today (January 19).

The Hatters scored twice in each half to secure a 4-0 win against a Posh side who played with 10 men for more than an hour following a red card for centre-back Ryan Tafazolli and predictably struggled.

Ratings key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Aaron Chapman: Made a couple of good saves from long range shots. Beaten by some clinical finishing 6

Jason Naismith: Started as a right-back where he struggled against the speed of the Luton players and then switched to centre-back where he battled gamely 5

Daniel Lafferty: Two first-half goals came from his flank, but he received no help from Dembele. Found it hard work all afternoon 5

Ben White: He’s composed on the ball and made one brilliant goalline save, but Posh needed some more muscle and power defensively. Turned too easily for the final goal 5

Ryan Tafazolli: A risky tackle, one very much out of character, led to a first-half red card and cost Posh any chance of getting something from the game. Video evidence suggests he was very unfortunate 4

Callum Cooke: The game rather passed him by. Kept running until the end, but couldn’t get close to Luton’s midfielders 5

Kyle Dempsey: No impact and taken off at half-time 4.5

Marcus Maddison: Flashes of quality, flashes of petulance 4.5

Siriki Dembele: Failed to track his full-back for the first two goals and hauled off as soon as Tafazolli was dismissed 4

Lee Tomlin: Didn’t get on the ball enough in his 45 minutes on the pitch. No support and taken off at the interval to save him for the battles to come 4.5

Ivan Toney: The striker has a great attitude and he battled hard for 90 minutes against a rugged defence. Defended set-pieces well 5

Substitutes:

Joe Ward: (for Dembele, 30 mins) Put a good shift together in the second half. Doesn’t stop running 6

George Cooper: (for Tomlin, 46 mins) Struggled, lost possession on the rare occasions he received the ball 4

Alex Woodyard: (for Dempsey, 46 mins) Ran around in central areas without making much of an impression 4.5

Matt Godden: (not used)

Matty Stevens: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).