Peterborough United’s players have no confidence at the ABAX Stadium

Have your say

Peterborough United players froze on their own pitch again today as struggling Shrewsbury came from a goal behind to win 2-1 at the ABAX Stadium (February 23).

Posh looked comfortable without playing well until striker Ivan Toney was sent off midway through the first-half.

Former Posh player Anthony Grant is closed down by current Posh player Matt Godden. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Few players performed with any confidence as set-piece specialist Marcus Maddison picked up the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Conor O’Malley: One moment of hesitation almost cost Posh a goal, but he was far from the problem in this game 6

Jason Naismith: Claimed his first goal for the club with a neat header and looked as likely as anyone to score which is actually a huge concern. Didn’t look comfortable defensively 6

Joe Ward on the attack for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tyler Denton: Weak in the tackle and erratic in possession. A disappointing performance 5

Ben White: Didn’t appear to enjoy the physical nature of this League One game. Tried to start a few attacks from the back after the break, but usually failed 5

Ryan Tafazolli: Made a few good defensive headers from set-pieces, but also had a couple of good chances to score from set-pieces 5.5

Alex Woodyard: The captain started off okay, but he slipped off the pace when down to 10 men. He struggled to win any possession and was substituted early in the second-half 5

Joe Ward: He’s a different player when allowed to get out wide. Supplied the cross of the game from open play which Matt Godden managed to miss 5.5

Kyle Dempsey: Half a chance to score with a second-half header, but he is not supplying any quality from midfield 5

Lee Tomlin: A few neat touches, but then substituted early after Ivan Toney’s moment of madness 6

Marcus Maddison: He wasn’t good from open play, but his set-pieces were impressive. Posh scored from one and should have scored from a couple more 6

Ivan Toney: A mystifyingly daft decision to handle the ball on the goalline and pick up a first half red card. Set Posh on the road to ruin 4

Substitutes

Matt Godden: (for Tomlin, 29 mins) He works hard, but he doesn’t look like he has any confidence 5

Louis Reed: (for Woodyard, 55 mins) Didn’t improve things at all 5

Matty Stevens: (for Dempsey, 83 mins).

Aaron Champman; (not used) Callum Cooke: (not used).

Rhys Bennett: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).