Peterborough United’s players have a collective off day as play-off hopes nosedive

Peterborough United picked the wrong game to have a collective off day (April 27).

Captain Alex Woodyard played well in the first-half, but there wasn’t a lot else to write home about as Posh slipped to a deserved 3-0 defeat at a Walsall side battling against relegation.

George Cooper of Peterborough United in action with Nicky Devlin of Walsall. Picture: Joe Dent

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Average.

Aaron Chapman: The goalkeeper never looked comfortable in the swirling wind 5

Jason Naismith: Far from his dynamic best, although the right side of the defence was far more secure than the left 5

Daniel Lafferty: He gets beaten far too easily by players running at him. Unlucky own goal 4.

Matt Godden of Peterborough United challenges for the ball with Chris Dunn of Walsall. Picture: Joe Dent

Rhys Bennett: Culpalble in some way for all three goals. Caught in possession for the second, killer goal 4

Josh Knight: The centre-back was outbattled by more determined opponents. Struggled in very tough conditions 4.5

Alex Woodyard: Excellent first-half when he was at his rampaging best, but he tired and lost influence after the break 6

Louis Reed: Hardly seen on the ball and when he was he struggled to weigh his passes accurately 5

Siriki Dembele: Fouled constantly as usual, but maybe he hangs on to the ball too much? Taken off early when Posh were chasing the game which says a lot 4.5

George Cooper: Injured early so no rating

Marcus Maddison: A rare offday with poor crossing and poor set-piece delivery. A real drop in standards 4

Matt Godden: He works hard, but he lacked the pace to get away when Toney sent him racing clear when it was still only 1-0 4.5

Substitutes

Ivan Toney: (for Cooper, 24 mins). Set up the one Posh chance, but he is not playing well 5

Joe Ward: (for Dembele, 58 mins): Ran around without making an impact 5

Lee Tomlin: (for Lafferty, 65 mins): Couldn’t get into the game 5

Callum Cooke: (not used),

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Ben White: (not used).

Matt Stevens: (not used).