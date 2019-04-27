Peterborough United’s players are slaughtered by Walsall and by their own manager

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admitted his team were ‘slaughtered and battered’ at relegation-haunted Walsall today (April 27).

The Posh boss didn’t hold back with his critcism of his players after a 3-0 defeat which virtually ended the club’s League One play-off hopes.

Posh need to win at automatic promotion contenders Portsmouth on Tuesday (April 30) and beat Burton at home on May 4, while also hoping Doncaster don’t beat Coventry at home in their final game, to sneak into the top six.

It’s an unlikely set of results as Ferguson admitted,

“I should be careful what I say because we still have a chance,” Ferguson said. “But I can’t ignore what I just saw. We were slaughtered, we were battered. It was agony to watch and it must have bene awful for the spectators.

“That would have been an unaccepetable performance from a Peterborough United side even if there had been nothing to play for. With so much riding on the game it was simply horrendous. We had another terrific turnout of fans and I apologise to them. but the players should have been straight over to them at the end of the game to aplogise in person.

“To put on a performance like that given the circumstances was appalling.

“It was an horrendous display, a truly awful day at the office. Walsall deserved to win. They outran us, they oufought us and outplayed us. They won every tackle, or so it appeared.

“I have no explanation right now for what caused it. The conditions were no excuse. If you can’t play in wind you will struggle in this country.

“We started sloppily and had no intensity throughout. There were no signs leading up to the kick off that we would perform like that. Players can drive a manager crazy.

“All three goals we conceded were terrible. The manner of somne of our defeats this season have hurt me. We fall behind and we just go all over the place even when there is plenty of time to get back into a game.

“But we still have a chance. It will be hard to pick them up for Portsmouth and it will be hard to pick a side, but I will get a reaction from them on Tuesday, I promise you that.

“Somehow we have to find a way to win what will be a massive match for both sides.”

Midfielder George Cooper twisted his ankle and will probably not play again this season.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli pulled out of the game this morning because of a persistent knee problem.