Peterborough United’s perfect start, but no comment yet on Marcus Maddison

Peterborough United enjoyed the perfect workout as they beat St Mirren 2-0 in their opening friendly of the summer yesterday (July 6).

Strikers Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa both scored, Posh also defended well in keeping a clean sheet and eight new players enjoyed their first taste of match action in club colours.

Posh striker Ivan Toney (right) celebrates his goal against St Mirrent. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And defender Jason Naismith, who was playing against his hometown club, insists Posh are taking friendly action very seriously this summer.

“Of course the results don’t really matter, but it’s important to get into good habits from the start,” Naismith told the club’s media team.

“We kept a clean sheet, we scored two good goals and we won. We want to take a lot of momentum into the first League One match of the season and we will do that by winning the friendlies and by playing well.

“We pretty much controlled this game against a very good side. We took our chances in the first-half and then defended well in the second-half.

Alex Woodyard in action for Posh against St Mirren. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It was a good test against good opposition and we had 45 minutes apiece to get to know each other again.

“It’s been a good trip. It’s been tough at times, but it’s also been a good laugh. The boys are getting along well and just looking forward to the new season.

“It’s all positive so far.”

Naismith played as a central defender in the second-half of yesterday’s game in La Manga.

Posh are back from Spain on Tuesday (July 9) and then head to Stamford AFC on Wednesday when the players will all again get a 45-minute run out.

Winger Marcus Maddison was not involved in yesterday’s game. The club have yet to comment on his whereabouts.