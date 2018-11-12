Peterborough United’s perfect chance to improve their home form

As disappointing as the result and performance were at Wycombe in their last League One outing, Peterborough United should still be pleased with their third-place standing and their away form in general.

They’ve collected 22 points of their 33 points away from home.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t won all nine away matches,” Posh manager Steve Evans stated.

“If I’d picked the right team in the first-half at Sunderland (Posh drew 2-2) and we’d taken our chances at Wycombe we would have been perfect.”

Only Portsmouth (23) have picked up more points on their travels than Posh this season. Second-placed Sunderland have collected 20 points then there is a big gap to Accrington (15), Coventry (14) and Walsall (14).

Eleven points from eight home matches is obviously a far bigger concern for Posh.

That’s the 14th best record in League One, worse than lower half of the table teams Wycombe (15 points) and Shrewsbury (12).

Posh will expect to boost that tally in back-to-back home games against Bradford City (November 17) and AFC Wimbledon (November 27) who are the current bottom two in League One.

Rock-bottom Bradford earned praise for their performance in defeat against leaders Portsmouth in their last game, but they have picked up just six points away from home. Only Plymouth (five points) have a worse record on their travels.

Wimbledon are not faring that much better. They’ve picked up seven away points.

Posh travel to Coventry for a League One match in between facing the bottom two.