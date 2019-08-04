Peterborough United’s opening day defeat delighted Joey Barton

Peterborough United crashed to an opening day defeat at home to Fleetwood Town yesterday (August 3), a result that left visiting manager Joey Barton purring with pride.

Barton believes Posh will be promotion candidates this season along with his own side so a 3-1 win on the road - one that took Fleetwood to the top of a day-old League One table - was seen as an outstanding result.

Mo Eisa is crestfallen after another Posh pass goes stray in the defeat by Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fleetwood were 2-0 up inside 14 minutes and added a third goal 10 minutes from time after Posh had threatened a comeback. Two of the Fleetwood goals arrived from set pieces.

“We knew this would be a tough place to come,” Barton said. “And obviously getting ourselves in a good position earlier in the game was key.

“We had to absorb periods of pressure because of the quality Peterborough possess in that front zone, but we did that manfully.

“We could have defended their goal from a wide free-ick better, but all in all I’m really pleased with the performance and taking three points.

“We knew when we bought Josh Morris and Danny Andrew they possessed great on set-pieces. We have seen that quality through pre-season and flashes from them all but you always hope that they deliver it when the league campaign starts and three points are at stake.

“To score from a corner and a direct free-kick is a testament to the hard work the coaches, analysts and the players on the training ground.

“You want them to take that momentum from a good pre-season and I think the lads acquitted themselves superbly today.”