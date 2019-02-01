Peterborough United’s new signing is ready for men’s football

New Posh signing Josh Knight is ready to start playing men’s football.

Knight is a 21 year-old centre-back who yesterday joined Posh on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.

He’s been with the Foxes since he was eight years-old and most of his recent football has been at under 23 level. He has made one senior appearance for Leicester, as a substitute in a League Cup tie in August, 2017.

He said: “I am looking forward to the challenge and really pleased to be signing for a club that are in such a good position in the league. I am sure it will be an exciting end to the season and I want to play a part in that.

“It has been a busy 24 hours for me. I have been with Leicester since I was eight-years-old. I used to play in midfield but over the last few years I have become a central defender, but I can play anywhere across the back four.

“I think it is time to play men’s football now. I have played a lot of under 23 football, but it is not the same.

“I think I am ready to make the step and I am looking forward to the challenge that I have in front of me. Leicester have been great with me and now it is down to me to go and play and get experience under my belt.

“I like to think that I am a comfortable ball-playing centre back. I like to come out of defence and link play and I know that is the way the gaffer wants to play. It is straight into training and trying to impress the manager.”