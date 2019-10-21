Peterborough United’s much-changed side earns praise for their character

Petreborough United centre-back Rhys Bennett praised the character in a much-changed side as Gillingham were beaten 2-1 in a League One fixture at Priestfield yesterday (October 19).

Bennett replaced tonsilitis victim Frankie Kent in one of three forced Posh changes with Joe Ward and Siriki Dembele replacing Louis Reed (suspended) and Marcus Maddison (bruised ribs).

It wasn’t pretty, but a Ward thunderbolt and a Mo Eisa penalty secured the points after a late scare started by home substitute Mikael Mandron’s goal.

It was Bennett’s first League One start since the away game at Walsall in April.

“It was great to get the opportunity to help the team,” Bennett said. “They say defenders earn their money in away games and I think we did that today. It was all about concentrating and marking and getting the ball out of our penalty area.

“We made it hard work, but getting the three points was all that mattered as we hadn’t won away for a while.

“We showed some great character at times. We kept the ball away from our goal. It was disappointing to concede, but we held firm in the final 10 minutes to set ourselves up for two matches at home, where we’ve been strong recently.”

Posh maintained third place with the win ahead of home games against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday (October 23) and Coventry City on Saturday (October 26).