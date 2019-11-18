Peterborough United’s most memorable FA Cup ties seen by ALAN SWANN
I’ve picked the 10 most memorable Posh FA Cup ties that’s I’ve seen in almost 50 years of watching my favourite club.
From the very first one to a day I’ll never forget when I was just 13
1. v Ipswich, 1972, home (10th)
It's in because it's the first Posh match I can remember attending. The only Ipswich player I can remember playing though is Peter Morris (pictured) who went on to manage Posh. Top-flight Ipswich won 2-0.
First Division Posh drew 1-1 away at non-league opposition, won the replay 9-1 (Tony Philliskirk scored five), but crowd trouble prompted an eerie re-match behind closed doors at London Road which Posh won 1-0.