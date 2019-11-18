Posh players celebrate a goal against Aston Villa in 2018.

Peterborough United’s most memorable FA Cup ties seen by ALAN SWANN

I’ve picked the 10 most memorable Posh FA Cup ties that’s I’ve seen in almost 50 years of watching my favourite club.

From the very first one to a day I’ll never forget when I was just 13

It's in because it's the first Posh match I can remember attending. The only Ipswich player I can remember playing though is Peter Morris (pictured) who went on to manage Posh. Top-flight Ipswich won 2-0.

1. v Ipswich, 1972, home (10th)

It's in because it's the first Posh match I can remember attending. The only Ipswich player I can remember playing though is Peter Morris (pictured) who went on to manage Posh. Top-flight Ipswich won 2-0.
Midlands
Buy a Photo
First Division Posh drew 1-1 away at non-league opposition, won the replay 9-1 (Tony Philliskirk scored five), but crowd trouble prompted an eerie re-match behind closed doors at London Road which Posh won 1-0.

2. v Kingstonian, 1992 away, home, home (9th)

First Division Posh drew 1-1 away at non-league opposition, won the replay 9-1 (Tony Philliskirk scored five), but crowd trouble prompted an eerie re-match behind closed doors at London Road which Posh won 1-0.
EMPICS Sport
EMPICS Sport
Buy a Photo
Villa were understrength, but Posh never played better under Grant McCann coming from behind to win 3-1 with goals from Jack Marriott (2) and Ryan Tafazolli.

3. v Aston Villa, 2018, away, (8th)

Villa were understrength, but Posh never played better under Grant McCann coming from behind to win 3-1 with goals from Jack Marriott (2) and Ryan Tafazolli.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
Posh were struggling in Division Four, but beat Second Division Leeds 1-0 despite left-back Martin Pike (pictured) playing in goal for the final 10 minutes. Greig Shepherd scored

4. v Leeds, 1986, home (7th)

Posh were struggling in Division Four, but beat Second Division Leeds 1-0 despite left-back Martin Pike (pictured) playing in goal for the final 10 minutes. Greig Shepherd scored
Midlands
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3