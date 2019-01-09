Peterborough United’s maverick talent was man-of-the-match

Have your say

A returning maverick talent was man-of-the-match for Peterborough United, but it wasn’t debutant Lee Tomlin.

Marcus Maddison scored one and created one on his return to the Posh starting line-up in a 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy win against Chelsea Under 21s at Stamford Bridge.

Tomlin showed some neat touches in a rusty 45-minute performance, but Posh scored all three goals after he’d been taken off.

Aaron Chapman: Very little for the goalkeeper to do. No chance with Chelsea goal. His kicking wasn’t convincing though 6

Joe Ward: He was given a thorough test by a talented left winger, but he coped well enough and made sosme fine forward runs 7

Daniel Lafferty: Very composed on the ball. Not always accurate with his passing, but defended solidly 6.5

Jason Naismith: Excellent performance at the heart of the Posh defence. Didn’t lose many challenges 7.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Dominant display. Never gave a Chelsea striker a look-in. Read the game well and made some fine interceptions as a result 7.5

Louis Reed: Started some decent passing moves from a deep central midfield position. Didn’t look out of place agaiunst some highly-rated Chelsea youngsters 7

Callum Cooke: A fine return to the Posh starting line-up, Used the ball well throughout particularly when setting up Maddison’s goal 7

Marcus Maddison: The best player on the pitch. Lively and dangerous. A lovely assist and a terrific goal 8.5

Siriki Dembele: A strong performance from the young winger capped by a terrific individual goal to get Posh level 7.5

Lee Tomlin: He was predictably rusty, but there were enough good touches to offer hope for the future when he’s fully fit 6

Ivan Toney: He is perhaps not suited to a lone striker role, but he stuck at his task well and he took his goal well to give Posh the lead 6.5

Substitutes:

George Cooper: (for Tomlin, 46 mins) Missed a good chance to score within minutes of coming on, but settled down to play very well.

Tyler Denton: (for Lafferty, 87 mins).

Matt Godden: (for Maddison, 89 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Darren Lyon: (not used).

Rhys Bennett: (not used).

Matt Stevens: (not used).