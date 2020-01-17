Peterborough United’s latest signing can’t wait to show Posh fans what he can do and he’s set to start at AFC Wimbledon

Peterborough United’s latest signing Sammie Szmodics can’t wait to show the club’s fans what he can do.

Szmodics joined Posh on loan from Bristol City yesterday (January 16) and is expected to start tomorrow’s (January 18) League One fixture at AFC Wimbledon.

Sammie Szmodics after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 24 year-old could have joined Posh in the summer from League Two Colchester United, but couldn’t resist the lure of the Championship. He signed a four-year contract at City, but has made just four appearances.

“I did speak to Darren Ferguson and the chairman in the summer,” Szmodics stated. “But it’s tough to turn the Championship down.

“I’ve had five great months at Bristol City under a brilliant manager who has been really good with me, but they have a lot of top players there so it’s been really tough. I want to go back there next season and show what I can do, but for now I want to play well for Posh and help them get into the Championships as well.

“When I found out Wednesday night that Posh wanted me I jumped at the chance. Players want to play for managers who rate them and I have that here.

“I can’t wait to get started and show the Posh fans what I’m about. I will guarantee working my socks off, I talk and I like to get at players and score and create goals.

“I scored 15 goals and had 10 assists in my last season at Colchester, but it’s hard to jump from League Two to the Championship.

“But I’m at a fantastic club with a great reputation for developing young players so I’m happy. I want to win games and if I can score some goals as well that’s all the better.

“There is some talent up top here with Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa and I have also been reunited with my best mate Frankie Kent so it’s all good!”

Posh boss is delighted to have now captured three of his top summer targets in Szmodics, Reece Brown and Jack Taylor. All three will probably start at Wimbledon tomorrow.

“We waited a bit longer than we wanted, but all three are here now,” Ferguson said. “Reece and Sammie went to the Championship which was understandable, but now I’m hopeful they will get us there.

“Sammie ticks a lot of boxes. He creates and he scores, while he also runs about 12k a game. He’s an exciting signing for sure.”