Peterborough United’s Joe Ward scored against his favourite opposition again with his fourth goal from 20 yards or more of the season

Burton Albion must be sick of the sight of Peterborough United midfielder Joe Ward.

Ward’s 91st minute wonder goal delivered a 1-0 win for Posh against the Brewers at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (November 23) which lifted his side back up to third place.

Joe Ward of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That’s now three goals and two assists in three games against Burton for the 24 year-old who must now have a great chance of winning the League One ‘goal-of-the-month’ prize for the second month in a row. If anything this thump of a bouncing ball was superior to his award-winning goal from distance against Gillingham in October.

“Burton are my lucky team,” Ward announced. “This goal was better than the others against Burton though and it meant more as it was so important.

“The ball just sat up nicely and I just throught I may as well hit it and luckily it flew into the top corner. It was a great moment for me and the team as we needed that win. It was a huge game after losing our two previous League One matches

“It wasn’t the greatest game, but we stayed patient and we managed to get the win we needed. It’s a great feeling to score again and help the team.

“I’m getting more used to this midfield role just like I got used to playing right-back. It gives me plenty of opportunities to shoot at goal.

“I was delighted to win October goal of the month and maybe I’ll win again in November.

“I love playing for this club. The fans have been so good to me I just want to do well for them.”

It was Ward’s fourth goal of the season, all scored from outside the penalty area.