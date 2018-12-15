Peterborough United’s jaded team snatched a point in injury time

Peterborough United looked a jaded team throughout the second-half of today’s League One game at Shrewsbury (December 15).

But they roused themselves to find an injury time equaliser through centre-back Rhys Bennett to force a 2-2 draw. Posh had also fallen behind in the second minute before Matt Godden equalised that goal.

Marcus Maddison set the Godden goal up, He and Joe Ward were among Posh’s best players according to the Peterborough Telegraph man at the match.

Ratings key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Aaron Chapman: Looked to move too slowly for the early Shrewsbury goal and that was a mad dash from his line to gift Shrewsbury their second goal, Some decent stops also, but he won’t be remembered for those 5

Joe Ward: Defended better today than in the last couple of games and eased forward to create two good chances, one for Toney in the first half and an absolute sitter for Godden after the break 7

Colin Daniel: Was up against Shrewsbury’s best player in Docherty and did a solid job. One good block kept Posh in touch late on. One fine cross in the first-half almost gave Toney another goal 6

Ryan Tafazolli: He’s not been at his best in recent games and he often looked uneasy here. Not easy with the ball swirling around in the wind, but he’s a better player than he showed here 6

Rhys Bennett: Another to find the going tough at time, but he popped up to snatch a point late on 6

Alex Woodyard: Tried hard to drive the team forward and won many tackles, but he doesn’t always retain possession well enough 6

Louis Reed: He passed the ball better than most and he showed good vision at times. He also doesn’t shirk tackles. A surprise to see him rather than Woodyard taken off when Posh are chasing a game 6,5

Marcus Maddison: Another assist and dragged the side forward towards the end. But his quality and set-pieces were not accurate enough 6.5

Siriki Dembele: One good pass to help create a scoring chance in the first-half, but Docherty kept running past him and he was hooked early in the second-half 5

Matt Godden: Took his goal well, but the sitter he missed from close range 20 minutes from time will haunt him 6

Ivan Toney: A real disappointment after his recent heroics. One headed chance and one shooting chance were saved in the first-half, but he disappeared after the break 5

Substitutes

George Cooper: (for Dembele, 57 mins).

Jamie Walker: (for Reed, 71 mins).

Jason Cummings: (for Godden, 78 mins)

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Matty Stevens: (not used).

Jason Naismith: (not used).

Mark O’Hara: (not used).