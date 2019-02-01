Peterborough United’s home form has not been good enough says Fergie

Darren Ferguson will bid to end Peterborough United’s three-match winless run in the first home game of his third spell as Posh boss when Plymouth Argyle visit tomorrow (February 2).

And he’s in no doubt that a good performance is needed to lift the ABAX Stadium regulars.

“It is so important we put our home form right,” he stressed. “It’s not been good enough and has to change.

“I’m looking forward to the occasion but it’s not about me - it’s about the club and getting the right results.

“Plymouth will be tough opponents. They have some very good players up top who can hurt you. They have got themselves going after a poor start and are in very good form.

“But our players will be well prepared.

“I took a lot of positives out of the game at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

“We were at sixes and sevens a bit in the first half for whatever reason but I thought we controlled the game much better in the second half and showed great character to come back.

“We had two or three very good chances to wrap it up and on another day they would have gone in.

“There was good movement, good passing and we dominated possession. That’s the way I like to play.

“The players have had a lot to take on board and you have to be careful not to overload them with too much.

“But so far they’ve all been very responsive and we’re ready to change our home form. We need to be on the front foot.”

Posh currently lie in sixth place in the table and a victory against the Pilgrims would consolidate that position in the play-off standings.

Posh are without the services of central defender Ryan Tafazolli as he sits out the third of his three-match suspension. New signing Josh Knight goes straight into the squad after completing a loan move from Leicester City on transfer deadline day.

Plymouth strengthened their squad with the arrival of Lloyd Jones in a loan deal.

Joe Ward came off the substitutes’ bench to net a stoppage-time equaliser at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday and could be promoted to the starting line-up. So too could Marcus Maddison.