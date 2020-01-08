Peterborough United’s ‘Holy Trinity’ are helping supporters group raise money for club legend Tommy Robson

The Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA 2000) will be welcoming Aaron McLean, George Boyd and Craig Mackail Smith to their headquarters, Ebeneezers in Grove Street, Woodston on Thursday, January 30 to celebrate the impact ‘The Holy Trinity’ had on Posh.

The evening will consist of an informal Q and A with the lads and hopefully some additional special guests, a celebratory DVD featuring goals and action from back then as well as some embarrassing hairstyles.

At half-time we Pizza will be served and there will be an opportunity for those present to purchase raffle tickets. The first prize will be a large canvas of ‘the Trinity’ celebrating yet another goal and this will be signed on the night.

PISA are extremely grateful to Princebuild for their generous sponsorship of the evening and to Matt Walker of Kall Kwik for the tickets which can be purchased from Ebeneezers pre-match on a home Saturday or from the club shop priced at £10.

All profits from the night will be donated by PISA to Posh legend Tommy Robson to help him in his brave fight against Motor Neurone Disease.