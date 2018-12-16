Peterborough United’s goalscoring defender admits improvement is required

Goal-scoring defender Rhys Bennett admits Peterborough United will have to improve on their recent defensive form to keep their status as one of the favourites for promotion from League One.

Fourth-placed Posh conceded two horrible goals in their 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury yesterday (December 15) and it took a 91st minute leveller from Bennett to rescue a point. It was a third goal of the season for the summer signing from Mansfield.

Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman looks on as Shrewsbury celebrate their early goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have now conceded eight goals in their last three games against teams in the bottom half of League One and, although goalkeeper Aaron Chapman was blamed for both yesterday, Bennett insists there is a case for collective responsibility.

“It was a point that proved we have excellent spirit, but it still felt like a defeat,” Bennett admitted.

“We conceded two sloppy goals and you can’t do that and expect to win games of football.

“I’m not pointing the finger at any individual. No-one makes mistakes on purpose, but we need to be better collectively and I include myself in that.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb at Shrewsbury, but we stuck together and grabbed a late equaliser.

“It was a bit of a goalmouth scramble, but we wanted it more than them and luckily I managed to get the goal.

“You can’t question our spirit. We even came close to winning it. We had the better chances throughout, but at least we kept the unbeaten run going. There have been too many draws and the challenge now is to turn them into wins.

“We played in typical Football League conditions at Shrewsbury. These are the days when you have to grind out results.”

Posh are back in League One action at home to Walsall next Saturday (December 22).