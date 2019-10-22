Peterborough United’s generous half-term offer: ‘Watch the Football League’s top scorers for just a quid’

Peterborough United have delivered a generous half-term package for the club’s youngest fans for tomorrow’s League One fixture with Accrington Stanley at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (October 23, 7.45pm).

Any under 12 will be admitted in any part of the stadium to watch the Football League’s top scorers for just a quid.

If you are a Junior Posh member and aged under 12 you will be admitted for free as per normal.

Supporters can take advantage of this offer online at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.