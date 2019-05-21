Peterborough United’s first summer signing could be a left-back from King’s Lynn

Have your say

Peterborough United’s first confirmed signing of the summer is set to be left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy from non-league King’s Lynn Town.

A report in the Eastern Daily Press (EDP) tonight (May 21) claims Blake-Tracy has signed a two-year deal at the ABAX Stadium for a transfer fee to be decided by a tribunal.

Blake-Tracy is out of contract at a Lynn side he helped to promotion to the National North League last season, but he’s only 23 so his club are entitled to compensation.

The EDP report says Lynn rejected an offer made by Posh director of football Barry Fry today.

Blake-Tracy was also being pursued by League Two sides Tranmere and Stevenage. He played previously for Dereham and Lowestoft.

League One would be a huge step up for Blake-Tracy who would attempt to fill a position that was a huge problem for Posh last season.

Posh are believed to tied down several new signings, but have yet to release any names.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked about Blake-Tracy on socal media tonight and replied: ‘Who?’