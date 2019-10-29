Peterborough United’s FA Cup tickets are selling well

Tickets for Peterborough United’s first round FA Cup tie at Stevenage on Saturday, November 9 (3pm kick-off) have been selling well with over 500 going in the first two days of availability.

Posh have been given an allocation of just under 1800 tickets and a priority points scheme will run until Friday (November 1) when they go on general sale.

Tickets are priced at £22 (adults), £20 concessions (over 60s, students. armed forces, emergency services), £14 (under 18s) and £8 (under 12s).

Visit www.theposhtickets.com for further information.