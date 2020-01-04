Peterborough United’s FA Cup exit frustrates manager Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson cut a frustrated figure after his side’s 4-2 FA Cup third round defeat at Burnley today (January 4).

A disastrous start which saw the Premier League side score three goals in the opening 24 minutes effectively settled the contest at Turf Moor. Goals from top scorer Ivan Toney and teenage substitute Ricky-Jade Jones gave Ferguson a tantalising glimpse of what might have been.

Posh gave a full debut to new signing Reece Btrown, a midfielder on loan from Huddersfield.

“We wanted to keep things tight at the start and not give anything away,” Ferguson stated. The opening period of the game was always going to be crucial

“If we were then opened up by a piece of Premier League quality then fair enough, but we weren’t. The first goal was really soft, the second goal should have been ruled out for offside and the third one was avoidable.

“Ivan then gave us some hope and we actually started the second-half brightly, but then a real moment of quality killed us off.

“Credit to the lads for keeping going because at 3-0 down so early we really were staring into the abyss, but they kept going and scoring two goals against a Premier League side is a real positive.

“It was all a little bit too comfortable for Burnley through which was disappointing. They deserved to win, but we did look like we had our attacking play working again which was encouraging.

“Reece Brown is a good player. He showed that. He gets his first pass off quickly and that will help Marcus Maddison and the strikers. He had a good debut. Kyle Barker was good when he came on as well.

“It’s disappointing to go out, but it’s vital we beat Gillingham next Saturday. That’s where our focus is now.”