Peterborough United’s drive to bring young fans to the club is gathering pace, while covering extreme distances!

Peterborough United’s drive to bring young fans to the Weston Homes Stadium is gathering pace, while covering extreme distances!

Club officials reckon they’ve already travelled over 1,500 miles to schools across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire promoting the club and that total should increase to 5,000 miles by the end of the season, the equivalent of driving from Peterborough to Beijing!

Free coaching is available when Posh visit. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

As part of the initiative Posh members of staff, including mad mascot Peter Burrow, visit schools, take part in assembles, hand out free tickets and conduct coaching sessions. The initiative was credited with attracting 400 new season ticket holders for this season.

Schools initiative in numbers: 53 schools visited so far... Target of 150 schools by end of season...l12,500 children have seen a ‘Posh’ assembly so far this season... Catchment area of 2,969 km² across three counties...l1500 miles travelled so far, the equivalent of driving from Peterborough to Gibraltar... l5,000 miles travelled by the end of the season.

Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff is delighted to be involved with the initiative. He said: “It is great for the Foundation and the Academy to be working together to provide a free hour of coaching for schools within the area as part of the schools initiative.

“Our coaches thoroughly enjoy putting on these sessions and it has been great to tailor the hour based on the schools’ requirement. We have delivered coaching sessions targeted specifically for girls as well as mixed indoor/outdoor sessions. We have a target of 75 schools to deliver these coaching sessions in, so please do not hesitate to get in touch with the club if you wish to get involved in the initiative.”

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale added: “The schools initiative is the cornerstone of our fan engagement programme which helped us grow the season ticket base by more than 400 supporters last season.

“Last year we visited more than 75 schools where we participated in assemblies and provided free tickets.

“This year our goal is 150 school assemblies and 75 school coaching sessions.

“It’s part of our long-term ambition to grow the season ticket base to more than 10,000 and given that Portsmouth, a city of similar size to Peterborough, have more than 14,000 season ticket holders we believe it’s an obtainable ambition within 10 years.”

The club contact for interested schools is phil.adlam@theposh.com