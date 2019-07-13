Peterborough United’s dream team deliver again in hard-fought friendly win

Peterborough United had to fight hard at Kettering Town to preserve their 100 per cent winning record in summer friendlies today (July 13).

Ultimately the new dream team strike force of Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa delivered the goods again with a goal apiece in a 2-1 success at the National North League side.

Mark Beevers in action against Kettering. Photo: Joe Dent

Toney had a chance to open the scoring inside the opening minute, but saw his half-volley fly over the bar while the striker also saw a free-kick from distance gathered by the home ‘keeper. George Cooper saw a shot blocked after a good run while fit-again Joe Ward was a menace from right-wing back as Posh deployed a 3-5-2 formation.

Posh did take the lead a minute before the break when an excellent Ward cross was powered home at the near post by Eisa’s head.

Posh rarely looked like conceding their first goal of the summer so when Lindon Meikle smashed home a superb effort just before the hour mark from long range it came as a complete surprise.

Fortunately it stung Posh into action and within 60 seconds Toney drilled home from the edge of the area.

Cooper should have made it 3-1, but fired wide with his right-foot after good work from Toney while Godden headed wide and Siriki Dembele was twice denied by the ‘keeper as Posh pushed for more goals, as was Serhat Tasdemir.

Posh changed their XI for the final half hour with Alex Woodyard catching the eye for his energy and Dan Butler for his marauding runs from the left.

Posh (60 mins): Pym, Kent, Beevers, Burrows, Ward, Blake-Tracy, Reed, O’Hara, Cooper, Eisa, Toney.

Posh (30 mins): O’Malley, Mason, Bennett, Naismith, Butler, Kanu, Woodyard, Barker, Dembele, Godden, Tasdemir.