Peterborough United’s date to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is set, ticket prices for third round FA Cup tie in Middlesbrough announced

Peterborough United will play Chelsea Under 21s at Stamford Bridge in the last 16 of the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday, January 9 (7pm kick off).

Ticketing arrangements will be confirmed in due course.

Posh lost 4-1 to Chelsea in an FA Cup tie on their last visit to Stamford Bridge in January, 2017.

Ticket details for Posh’s FA Cup third round tie at Middlesborough on Saturday, January 5 have been released and heavily reduced admission prices are on offer.

Tickets are currently only available to purchase online at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 as Middlesbrough have had an issue in delivering the physical tickets to the ABAX Stadium.

As soon as they arrive, the football club will be able to sell tickets at the ABAX Stadium Box Office in person and dispatch any postal orders made online or via the telephone. For updates follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Around 200 tickets have already been purchased online.

TICKET PRICES (Season Ticket Holders In Advance)

Adults: £10

Seniors 65+: £5

Under 18s: £2

TICKET PRICES (General Admission)

Adults: £15

Seniors 65+: £10

Under 18s: £5

COACH TRAVEL

Foreverposh/Junior Posh Members: £25

Non-Members: 28

Departs: 8.30am