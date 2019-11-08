Peterborough United’s Darren Ferguson wins League One award and has a curse already kicked in?

Peterborough United’s Darren Ferguson has won the League One manager-of-the-month award for October.

Posh picked up 11 points from five unbeaten games in October which was enough for Ferguson to see off Karl Robinson (Oxford), Glyn Hodges (AFC Wimbledon) and Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe).

Ferguson said: “We had a really good month, going through it unbeaten and obviously we scored a lot of goals.

“I have read about the ‘Manager of the Month’ curse and we haven’t started November particularly well, but we know that there is plenty of improvement within the group.

“We are currently third and obviously during the month we went top, but it is a long season. I look at the points total rather than the position at this stage and after the last couple of games we are behind the eight ball when it comes to points per game that we wanted.”

Ferguson celebrated the award yesterday with club’s management staff.