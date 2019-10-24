Peterborough United’s confidence boost after hitting top spot and a Posh view on Accrington Stanleys’s controversially disallowed goal

Peterborough United will be an even more confident side now they’ve hit the top of League One.

That’s the opinion of centre-back Frankie Kent who claimed his first goal for the club in last night’s 4-0 win against Accrington Stanley at the Weston Homes Stadium. Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney and substitute Siriki Dembele also scored with all four goals arriving in the second-half.

That result coupled with Rotherham’s 2-0 win at previous leaders Ipswich Town sent Posh soaring to the top of the table, but their status as top dogs will be tested by the visit of fourth-placed Coventry City on Saturday (October 26).

“We’re not focusing on being top as we are just concentrating on getting as many points as possible,” Kent said. “But it’s a good place to be and it’s certainly good for the confidence.

“There’s no point in getting carried away or looking too far ahead though. We have a tough game coming up this weekend and we need to be ready for that one.

“I was delighted to score. When we do set-piece drills I’m normally the deep one at the back post, but I fancied a run at the near post last night and it came off.”

Kent also praised goalkeeper Christy Pym for a brilliant first-half save from a free-kick when the score was still goalless. It led to a controversial moment as Offrande Zanzala converted the rebound, with his arm according to rookie ref Sam Purkiss, a decision that had Accrington manager John Coleman fuming after the game.

“I was in the wall and when the ball went over us I thought it had a chance of going in,” Kent added. “But Christy pulled of a brilliant save again and, although they put the rebound in, some of us were sure it was handball and the referee agreed.

“Those moments are important because you know with the quality we have up top a clean sheet normally needs a win.

“We weren’t happy with our first-half performance. It was stop-start with no flow, but we changed tactics a bit for the second-half and started to test them more defensively.”

Posh have now won five home games in a row in the league for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Posh went on to win promotion through the play-offs.