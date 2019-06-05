Peterborough United’s club record signing almost halved his wages to move to London Road

Peterborough United’s new club record signing has taken a near 40% drop in wages in a bid to reignite his career.

Striker Mo Eisa became the most expensive player in Posh history when completing his move from Championship side Bristol City.

Posh striker Ivan Toney.

The actual fee is undisclosed, but club officials insist it is higher than the previous club record £1.25 million paid to Watford for Britt Assombalonga six years ago.

And Eisa (24) has not made the move for financial reasons.

“Every top club in League One and two Championship clubs wanted Mo,” said Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who cancelled a trip to the Champions League Final in Madrid to close the deal. “So we are obviously delighted he chose us.

“We’ve bid for him about five times in the last couple of seasons and it’s a real ‘wow’ signing for us. The lad ticks all the boxes for us. He’s joined us because he sees our ambition and he was happy to take a near 40% drop in wages to play for us.

“It’s been a real team effort to get him. The manager loves him and believes Mo and Ivan Toney could be the best strike partnership in League One, but it wouldn’t have happened without my co-owners Jason Neale and Randy Thompson.

“We are all busy putting together a top side capable of winning promotion. There is no hype, there will be false promises, we are serious about getting into the Championship.

“We have given the gaffer everything he’s asked for and we trust him to make it work. The signing of an experienced defender like Mark Beevers was as important as signing Mo and we have signed three quality full-backs (the right-back has yet to be revealed) for nothing as well as a top goalkeeper.

“A creative and box-to-box midfielder and a younger centre-back to play alongside Beevers are now the priority.”

Posh have rejected bids for Toney and fellow striker Matt Godden in recent weeks. They have received no acceptable bids for any of their five transfer-listed players.