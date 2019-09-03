Peterborough United’s back-up strikers prove their worth
Peterborough United’s back-up strikers Siriki Dembele and Idris Kanu took their opportunity to impress in tonight’s Leasing.com Trophy win at Northampton Town (September 3).
Both scored in a 2-0 victory and both wreaked havoc with their pace and movement.
1. Christy Pym: 8
The goalkeeper made a couple of excellent close-range saves before the break. Made another good stop with his feet in the second-half.
2. Nathan Thompson: 7
A most satisfactory full debut for the right-back. Comfortable in possession, no worries defensively.
3. Rhys Bennett: 7
Solid defensive effort. Took no chances.
4. Frankie Kent: 7
Captain for the night and strolled through most of it.
View more