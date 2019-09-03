Idris Kanu of Peterborough United in action against Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent

Peterborough United’s back-up strikers prove their worth

Peterborough United’s back-up strikers Siriki Dembele and Idris Kanu took their opportunity to impress in tonight’s Leasing.com Trophy win at Northampton Town (September 3).

Both scored in a 2-0 victory and both wreaked havoc with their pace and movement.

1. Christy Pym: 8

2. Nathan Thompson: 7

3. Rhys Bennett: 7

4. Frankie Kent: 7

