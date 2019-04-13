Peterborough United’s back four delivered a dominant display in the victory at Blackpool

Marcus Maddison will again grab the headlines after his match-winning goal at Blackpool today (April 13), but the Peterborough United back four deserve enormous credit for a dominant performance at Bloomfield Road.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli battled his way through 90 minutes despite receiving treatement for an injury on two occasions.

Posh left-back Daniel Lafferty enters the field of play at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

He claimed the Peterborough Telegraph man-of-the-match award, but Rhys Bennett, Jason Naismith and Daniel Lafferty were not far behind.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Aaron Chapman: Three clean sheets in a row since his return to the starting line-up. Not tested today, but he looked alert and patrolled his area well 6.5

Jason Naismith: Excellent display up and down the right side. Defended well against the gifted Bola when he used his superior power and strength well 7.5

Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman barks instructions at his teammates during the win at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Daniel Lafferty: Very composed performance. Read the game well and made many good interceptions as a result 7

Rhys Bennett: Another powerful performance from the centre-back. One key block in the second-half and handled the threat of big striker Gnanduillet well 7.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Played his part in keeping the home attack quiet with a dominant display. Also passed the ball well from the back. One terrific long ball was volleyed against the bar by Toney 8

Alex Woodyard: Fantastic workrate and attitude as usual. He helped nullify Blackpool playmaker Jay Spearing with an aggressive effort 7

Louis Reed: Very controlled performance in the centre of midfield. Picked lots of loose balls up and passed the ball pretty well considering the state of the pitch 6.5

Siriki Dembele: A tough surface for a player with his skills, but he kept running and he did a couple of important pieces of defensive work 6.5

Marcus Maddison: Quiet until he supplied a cracking finish. A constant threat on the break in the second-half 6.5

Lee Tomlin: Lovely pass for the only goal and he used the ball well whenever he was in possession. Tired and taken off towards the end 6.5

Ivan Toney: Battled well for 90 minutes and kept two strong centre-backs occupied as a result. Hit the bar with a well-struck volley and his hard work almost led to a goal from a backpass late on 7

Substitutes

Joe Ward: (for Tomlin, 70 mins).

George Cooper: (for Dembele, 78 mins).

Josh Knight: (for Reed, 88 mins).

Matt Godden: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Callum Cooke: (not used).

Matty Stevens: (not used).