Peterborough United’s average home gate is on the rise

Just what Peterborough United are up against this season can be seen from the average home attendances of League One clubs.

Second-placed Sunderland are averaging over 30,000 for home League One home matches, while leaders Portsmouth boast an average gate of 18,333.

Posh gates are relatively good. The average at the ABAX Stadium this season is currently 7,274 which is still only the 11th highest in the division.

Last season Posh averaged gates of 5,669 for 23 League One games.

League One average gates: 1 Sunderland 30,202, 2 Portsmouth 18,333, 3 Bradford City 16,034, 4 Coventry 11,712, 5 Barnsley 11,551, 6 Charlton 10,354, 7 Plymouth 9,231, 8 Luton 9,130, 9 Bristol R 8,308, 10 Doncaster 7,905, 11 Posh 7,274, 12 Southend 6,869, 13 Oxford 6,832, 14 Shrewsbury 6,083, 15 Gillingham 5,593, 16 Wycombe 5,119, 17 Walsall 4,613, 18 AFC Wimbledon 4,213, 19 Scunthorpe 4,015, 20 Blackpool 3,604, 21 Fleetwood 3,407, 22 Rochdale 3,394, 23 Burton 3,321, 24 Accrington 2,692.